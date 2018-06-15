posted 15 jun 2018
« in-tree annotations of third-party code (moz.yaml)
I've recently landed changes on mozilla-central to provide initial support for in-tree annotations of third-party code. (Bug 1454868, D1208, r5df5e745ce6e).
Why
- Provide consistency and discoverability to third-party code, its origin (repository, version, SHA, etc), and Mozilla-local modifications
- Simplify the process for auditing vendorerd versions and licenses
- Establish a structure which allows automation to drive vendoring
How
- Using the example
moz.yamlfrom the top of
moz_yaml.plcreate a
moz.yamlin the top level of third-party code
- Verify the manifest with
mach vendor manifest --verify path/to/moz.yaml
Next
- We will be creating
moz.yamlfiles in-tree (help here is appreciated!)
- Add tests to ensure
moz.yamlfiles remain valid
- At some point we'll add automation-driven vendoring to simplify and standardise the process of updating vendored code
moz.yaml Template
From python/mozbuild/mozbuild/moz_yaml.py#l50
---
# Third-Party Library Template
# All fields are mandatory unless otherwise noted
# Version of this schema
schema: 1
bugzilla:
# Bugzilla product and component for this directory and subdirectories
product: product name
component: component name
# Document the source of externally hosted code
origin:
# Short name of the package/library
name: name of the package
description: short (one line) description
# Full URL for the package's homepage/etc
# Usually different from repository url
url: package's homepage url
# Human-readable identifier for this version/release
# Generally "version NNN", "tag SSS", "bookmark SSS"
release: identifier
# The package's license, where possible using the mnemonic from
# https://spdx.org/licenses/
# Multiple licenses can be specified (as a YAML list)
# A "LICENSE" file must exist containing the full license text
license: MPL-2.0
# Configuration for the automated vendoring system.
# Files are always vendored into a directory structure that matches the source
# repository, into the same directory as the moz.yaml file
# optional
vendoring:
# Repository URL to vendor from
# eg. https://github.com/kinetiknz/nestegg.git
# Any repository host can be specified here, however initially we'll only
# support automated vendoring from selected sources initiall.
url: source url (generally repository clone url)
# Revision to pull in
# Must be a long or short commit SHA (long preferred)
revision: sha
# List of patch files to apply after vendoring. Applied in the order
# specified, and alphabetically if globbing is used. Patches must apply
# cleanly before changes are pushed
# All patch files are implicitly added to the keep file list.
# optional
patches:
- file
- path/to/file
- path/*.patch
# List of files that are not deleted while vendoring
# Implicitly contains "moz.yaml", any files referenced as patches
# optional
keep:
- file
- path/to/file
- another/path
- *.mozilla
# Files/paths that will not be vendored from source repository
# Implicitly contains ".git", and ".gitignore"
# optional
exclude:
- file
- path/to/file
- another/path
- docs
- src/*.test
# Files/paths that will always be vendored, even if they would
# otherwise be excluded by "exclude".
# optional
include:
- file
- path/to/file
- another/path
- docs/LICENSE.*
# If neither "exclude" or "include" are set, all files will be vendored
# Files/paths in "include" will always be vendored, even if excluded
# eg. excluding "docs/" then including "docs/LICENSE" will vendor just the
# LICENSE file from the docs directory
# All three file/path parameters ("keep", "exclude", and "include") support
# filenames, directory names, and globs/wildcards.
# In-tree scripts to be executed after vendoring but before pushing.
# optional
run_after:
- script
- another script