« in-tree annotations of third-party code (moz.yaml)

I've recently landed changes on mozilla-central to provide initial support for in-tree annotations of third-party code. (Bug 1454868, D1208, r5df5e745ce6e).

Why

Provide consistency and discoverability to third-party code, its origin (repository, version, SHA, etc), and Mozilla-local modifications

How

Using the example moz.yaml from the top of moz_yaml.pl create a moz.yaml in the top level of third-party code

Next

We will be creating moz.yaml files in-tree (help here is appreciated!)

files in-tree (help here is appreciated!) Add tests to ensure moz.yaml files remain valid

files remain valid At some point we'll add automation-driven vendoring to simplify and standardise the process of updating vendored code

moz.yaml Template

